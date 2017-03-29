Church Circuit

Lent Fish Fry

EVERY FRIDAY—First AME Church, 177 Mitchell Ave., Clairton, will host its Lent Fish Fry every Friday in March, and on April 7 and 14. Fish Dinners and Sandwiches/$8 and $6. Eat in or take out; fun and fellowship together. Call 412-233-5837 for information.

Trinity AME Fish Fry!

MARCH 31—Trinity AME Church, 2700 Wylie Ave., Hill District, will host its Fish Fry. For more information, call 412-621-9750. (Pre-orders are available.)

