Business Calendar

Business Lenders Workshop

MARCH 29—Chatham’s Women’s Business Center with the support of Duquesne University SBDC and Allegheny County Economic Development is hosting a “Meet the Lenders” Workshop, 8:30 to 11 a.m., One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Local nonprofit lenders will be part of a panel discussion explaining their loan programs, interest rates or fees, how long it takes to get approved, eligibility requirements and what lenders look for in a business. The panel discussion will be followed by individual sessions with lending representatives to talk about specific financing needs. The event is free, but registration is required. Call 412-365-1153 for more information.

Supplier Diversity Event

MARCH 30--SHARE 2017 is organized by a committee of supplier diversity representatives from UPMC, PNC, CONSOLEnergy, Highmark, Rivers Casino, EMSDC, Allegheny County MWDBE Department, the African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania and the Women’s Business Enterprise Council. It is a collaborative event to promote economic opportunities for minority-owned, woman-owned and other diverse businesses in the region. The Honorable Alexis Herman, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, will serve as the keynote speaker. The event is limited to pre-registered diverse suppliers.

