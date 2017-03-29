Bids and Proposals 3-29-17



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Payroll and HR Management Software

RFP# 650-04-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Payroll and HR Management Software

RFP# 650-04-17

The documents will be available no later than March 20, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 2:00 P.M., April 7, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

March 30, 2017

2:00 P.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP's has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on April 12, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B160431AR Aerosol Spray Coatings

B161092AR Air Brake Compressors-Coach

B161097AER Underground Traction Power Cable

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am on March 28, 2017 in Port Authority’s Public Meeting Room (345 Sixth Avenue, Fifth Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.



OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on April 4, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Colfax K-8

Restroom Renovations

Asbestos Abatement Prime Contract

Project Manual and Drawings are available for purchase at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.



NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority will receive sealed bids for Tribute to Children Monument Waterproofing Repairs at the North Shore Riverfront Park as identified below. The design engineer is Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to Taylor Blice – tblice@pgh-sea.com, Telephone: 412-325-3003. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at (724) 935-7055.

Project: North Shore Riverfront Park

Bid Package Name: Tribute to Children Waterproofing Repairs

Bid Package Available: March 22, 2017

Approximate Value: $350,000

Time/Date/Location for MADATORY Pre-Bid Meeting: 9:00 AM, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, Tribute to Children, North Shore Riverfront Park

Time/Date/Location for Bid: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, Sports & Exhibition Authority, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222



ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal 989 Liebert Uninterruptable Power Supply

Bid Proposal 990 Cummins Emergency Generator

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.



INVITATION FOR BIDS

The URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY of Pittsburgh will receive bids from qualified contractors for grading, installation of storm drainage appurtenances, pavement and base, street lights, sidewalks, curbs, ADA accessible ramps, landscaping, and all work incidental thereto required to complete Pittsburgh Technology Center Site Preparation Contract No. 14 – Technology Drive (East Access) Improvements until 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at its office, 11th floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Conference Room on the 11th floor.

Contract documents will be available on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in the Engineering and Construction Department, 11th Floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, upon a non-refundable payment of Eighty-Five Dollars ($85.00) made payable to the URA of Pittsburgh. CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY. Contract documents will not be mailed.

A certified check or bank draft payable to the order of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value), or a satisfactory bid bond, executed by the Bidder and an acceptable surety in a dollar amount equal to 5% of the total bid, shall be submitted. Each bid submittal must include the Bid, Non-collusion Affidavit of Prime Bidder, Bid Bond, Statement of Bidders Qualifications, and Certification of Minority and Women’s Participation with Exhibits.

Wages paid on this project shall not be less than the minimum wages determined by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as set forth in the contract documents.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements. The Contractor must assure that applicants and employees are not discriminated against on the basis of race, color, religion, disability, ancestry, national origin, age or sexual preference, gender identity, gender expression, political and/or union affiliation.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh requires that all bidders complete and submit Certification of Minority and Women’s Participation with Exhibits.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh for a period not to exceed ninety (90) days from the date of opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids prior to awarding the Contract.

URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH

Robert Rubinstein

Executive Director

March 29, 2017



ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 991 Upgrade Emergency Generator/UPS at Boyce Campus

A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting and site visitation will be held onsite beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The assembly point will be the Boyce Campus receiving dock, around left side of the complex to the far back end, 595 Beatty Road, Monroeville, PA 15146.

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

BEDFORD HOPE CENTER IMPROVEMENTS AT

BEDFORD DWELLINGS,

COMMUNITY PA-1-02

IFB #600-01-17 – H Rebid

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Bedford Hope Center Improvements at Bedford Dwellings Family Community (PA-1-02). The estimate of construction cost range is listed below:

HVAC Construction – $176,000.00-$257,000.00

The construction work is estimated to begin in June 2017.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Tuesday, March 28, 2017 for a non-refundable fee of $25.00 in the form of a CERTIFIED CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY. Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick,

Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.:

Bedford Hope Center

2305 Bedford Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

until 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2017 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Behavioral Health and Criminal Justice Cross-System Evaluation. Proposals are due by: Due Date: 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 17, 2017.

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Document Imaging Software Support, Configuration, and Consulting Services

RFP #200-13-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Document Imaging Software Support, Configuration, and Consulting Services

RFP #200-13-17

The documents will be available no later than March 20, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 9:00 A.M., April 7, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

March 30, 2017

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

WINDOW REPLACEMENT AT NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS FOR VARIOUS UNITS

IFB# 300-09-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

WINDOW REPLACEMENT AT NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS FOR VARIOUS UNITS

IFB# 300-09-17

The documents will be available no later than March 20, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. on April 7, 3017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, March 30, 2017

1:00 P.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

PARTIAL COMPREHENSIVE MODERNIZATION AT

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS PAINTING VACANT UNITS

IFB# 300-11-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

PARTIAL COMPREHENSIVE MODERNIZATION AT

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS PAINTING VACANT UNITS

IFB# 300-11-17

The documents will be available no later than March 20, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on April 7, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, March 30, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

PARTIAL COMPREHENSIVE MODERNIZATION AT

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS

REMOVAL OF ASBESTOS CONTAINING MATERIALS (ACM)

IFB# 300-10-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

PARTIAL COMPREHENSIVE MODERNIZATION AT

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS

REMOVAL OF ASBESTOS

CONTAINING MATERIALS (ACM)

IFB# 300-10-17

The documents will be available no later than March 20, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on April 7, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, March 30, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

