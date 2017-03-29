Arts & Culture Calendar

Entertainment
SUN DRIED TOMATOES
MARCH 3-APRIL 2—Presented by Dreams of Hope. Join Dreams of Hope at KST’s Alloy Studios for “Sun Dried Tomatoes,” a new play created and performed

KST’s ALLOY SCHOOL CLASSES
THROUGH MID APRIL—The Kelly Strayhorn Theater’s Alloy School is a weekly program offering the following classes: Pre-Ballet, Intro to Ballet, Hip Hop, Creative Movement, Contemporary Movement, West African Movement, Yoga, and Acting, all led by professional instructors. There are classes available for children and classes intended for all ages, where the whole family can participate. There are only four weeks remaining this session. For more information, call 412-363-3000.

