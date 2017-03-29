Announcements – Meetings 3-29-17

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC MEETINGS

NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Public Education of the School District of Pittsburgh shall conduct the following public meetings during the month of April 2017, in the Administration Building, 341 S. Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, where copies of this Notice has been prominently posted. Meeting times will be as stated below:

Committee Meeting, April 3, 2017, 5:30 p.m.

Conference Room A

Special Legislative Session, for the purpose of General Business

April 4, 2017 5:30 p.m.

Conference Room A

Education Meeting, April 4, 2017, Immediately

Following Special Legislative Session

Conference Room A

Policy Workshop, April 17, 2017, 5:30 p.m.

Conference Room A

Agenda Review Meeting, April 19, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

Conference Room A

Public Hearing, April 24, 2017, 6:00 p.m.

Conference Room A

Legislative Session, April 26, 2017, 7:00 p.m.

Board Room

Dr. Anthony Hamlet

SECRETARY

