Classifieds
Home > Classifieds

Announcements – Meetings 3-29-17


Classified Department
Leave a comment

NOTICE OF
PUBLIC MEETINGS
NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Public Education of the School District of Pittsburgh shall conduct the following public meetings during the month of April 2017, in the Administration Building, 341 S. Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, where copies of this Notice has been prominently posted.  Meeting times will be as stated below:
Committee Meeting, April 3, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Conference Room A
Special Legislative Session, for the purpose of General Business
April 4, 2017 5:30 p.m.
Conference Room A
Education Meeting, April 4, 2017, Immediately
Following Special Legislative Session
Conference Room A
Policy Workshop, April 17, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Conference Room A
Agenda Review Meeting, April 19, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
Conference Room A
Public Hearing, April 24, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
Conference Room A
Legislative Session, April 26, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Board Room
Dr. Anthony Hamlet
SECRETARY

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Announcements – Meetings 3-29-17

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular