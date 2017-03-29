Announcements – Meetings 3-29-17

NOTICE OF
PUBLIC MEETINGS
NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Public Education of the School District of Pittsburgh shall conduct the following public meetings during the month of April 2017, in the Administration Building, 341 S. Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, where copies of this Notice has been prominently posted. Meeting times will be as stated below:
Committee Meeting, April 3, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Conference Room A
Special Legislative Session, for the purpose of General Business
April 4, 2017 5:30 p.m.
Conference Room A
Education Meeting, April 4, 2017, Immediately
Following Special Legislative Session
Conference Room A
Policy Workshop, April 17, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Conference Room A
Agenda Review Meeting, April 19, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
Conference Room A
Public Hearing, April 24, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
Conference Room A
Legislative Session, April 26, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Board Room
Dr. Anthony Hamlet
SECRETARY