Unarmed South Carolina Man Shot 17 Times In Back By Police, Victim’s Sister Says

The sister of a South Carolina man who was killed by police during a high-speed car chase recently claimed in a lawsuit that her brother was shot 17 times in his back, reports NBC News.
From NBC News:
Waltki Cermoun Williams [identified as African-American] “did not have a weapon” and was struck in total by 19 of the two dozen shots fired at him during the deadly confrontation on Dec. 10, according to a lawsuit filed in Sumter County [on behalf of Williams’ sister, Tomekia Kind for unspecified damages.]
What happened to Williams, the suit goes on to state, “is so extreme and outrageous that it shocks the conscience”…
Police, in a news release, said they were responding to reports that “a female was afraid to go outside of the mall after an estranged boyfriend threatened to kill her and was seen outside pointing a firearm at her vehicle.”The brief chase began when Williams crashed his SUV into a couple of cars. “Williams got out the vehicle, a short foot chase followed,” the police statement read. “There was a brief struggle and then an exchange of gunfire, the details of which are under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.”
Solicitor Chip Finney will decide if the officers — who have a video of the shooting and whose races have not been released yet — will face charges, reports the Associated Press.
SOURCE: NBC News, U.S. News & World Report
37 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 37
2. Sean Bell, 23
Source:Instagram
2 of 37
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Source:Instagram
3 of 37
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Instagram
4 of 37
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
5 of 37
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
Source:Instagram
6 of 37
7. Kimani Gray, 16
7 of 37
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Instagram
8 of 37
9. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
9 of 37
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
10 of 37
11. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
11 of 37
12. John Crawford, 22
Source:Instagram
12 of 37
13. Omar Abrego, 37
13 of 37
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
14 of 37
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 37
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 37
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
17 of 37
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
18 of 37
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
19 of 37
20. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
20 of 37
21. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
21 of 37
22. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Instagram
22 of 37
23. Walter Scott, 50
23 of 37
24. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Instagram
24 of 37
25. Michael Sabbie, 35
Source:Instagram
25 of 37
26. Delrawn Small, 37
26 of 37
27. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Instagram
27 of 37
28. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Instagram
28 of 37
29. Gregory Frazier, 56
29 of 37
30. Tyre King, 13
Source:Instagram
30 of 37
31. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Instagram
31 of 37
32. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Instagram
32 of 37
33. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Instagram
33 of 37
34. Reginald Thomas, 36
Source:Instagram
34 of 37
35. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
Source:Instagram
35 of 37
36. Joshua Beal, 25
36 of 37
37. Kajuan Raye, 19
37 of 37