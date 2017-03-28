Pittsburgh recognized as Certified Sustainable Municipality

PITTSBURGH, PA–Mayor William Peduto announced Monday the City of Pittsburgh is among a select group of high performing municipalities and has been recognized as a Platinum Certified Sustainable Municipality by the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification program. The Platinum certification is the highest level of achievement and is issued to municipalities that meet the program’s rigorous performance criteria which tracks 131 policies and practices that define a sustainable community.

Now a national leader in sustainability, the City of Pittsburgh excelled on the performance program’s certification criteria in policy and practice. Pittsburgh’s dedication to sustainability has never been stronger and is reflected in the following Peduto administration initiatives and programs including the p4 initiative, an innovative and sustainable model for land development, and ONEPGH, a strategic plan which envisions authentic neighborhoods that are close to employment and service hubs and offer accessible choices in housing and transportation. These initiatives focus on many aspects of Pittsburgh’s resilience including working to combat gaps in education, income and wealth by race and ethnicity, and addressing environmental pollution, climate change, and the public health.

The Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification, administered by the Pennsylvania Municipal League in partnership with Sustainable Pittsburgh, is designed for municipalities that are working to save money, conserve resources, and serve vibrant communities. Originally deployed in Southwestern Pennsylvania by Sustainable Pittsburgh, the certification has gone state-wide recognizing small, medium, and large municipalities across the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania Municipal League and Sustainable Pittsburgh applaud municipalities for their demonstrated commitment and sustainability performance.

In earning the Platinum certification, the City of Pittsburgh is acknowledged for its progress in addressing such areas as community design and land use, energy efficiency, health and wellness, mitigating blight, intergovernmental cooperation, recycling and waste reduction, fiscal controls, and internal management and operations. Details regarding how Pittsburgh is addressing these areas can be found on the certification program’s website: www.sustainablepacommunitycertification.org.

“The City of Pittsburgh is proud to be recognized as a Platinum Certified Community by the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification program,” said Mayor William Peduto. “In Pittsburgh we’ve worked to apply best practices in municipal government and community development to make Pittsburgh a city for all. We are pleased to be recognized and be part of the regional community of good government.”

“We are delighted to see Pittsburgh distinguished among local governments that are leading the way in applying sustainability to both their operations and management as well as within the community,” said Anne McCollum, Director of Training and Development, Pennsylvania Municipal League.

Achieving certification in the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification is intended to bring recognition to municipalities that are applying the policy and practice of sustainability as their way of advancing community prosperity. It also serves as a mechanism for sharing best practices for creating a more sustainable Pennsylvania.

“Municipalities that earn the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification are standouts in demonstrating adherence to best practices that elevate them as communities of choice to live, work, and play. Commitment to continuous improvement is at the heart of sustainability and the certification program is a means to accelerate municipal performance,” said Court Gould, Executive Director, Sustainable Pittsburgh.

Details about City of Pittsburgh’s certification performance can be found here: www.sustainablepacommunitycertification.org.