Philadelphia prosecutor’s money woes scare lawyers away


The Associated Press
Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Williams announced he won’t run for a third term amid an FBI probe into $160,000 worth of gifts he initially failed to report. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s top prosecutor could soon be looking for another lawyer given financial problems at the heart of his bribery and extortion case.

The city stopped paying the legal bills once District Attorney Seth Williams got indicted last week. So the lawyer representing him during the long investigation stepped aside.

Defense lawyer Michael Diamondstein handled Williams’ arraignment, but says he can’t take the case if he won’t be paid.

A hearing on the issue is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Williams is accused of taking more than $100,000 in cash and gifts in exchange for help with a criminal case and a felon’s liquor license.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The two-term Democrat continues to hold the $175,000-a-year job.

Williams says he got into financial problems after a costly divorce.

