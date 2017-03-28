Longtime Akron coach Dambrot taking over at Duquesne

Dambrot replaces Jim Ferry, who was fired this month after going 60-97 with the Dukes, including 10-22 this season.

Dambrot spent 13 seasons at Akron, compiling a 305-139 record. The Zips won at least 20 games in 12 straight seasons and earned three NCAA Tournament bids under Dambrot, considered the best coach in the Mid-American Conference. Akron set a school record for wins this season, but the top-seeded Zips were beaten in the MAC championship by rival Kent State and played in the NIT.

The hire is a homecoming of sorts for Dambrot. His father, Sid, starred for the Dukes in the 1950s.

Duquesne has struggled in the Atlantic 10 for decades. The Dukes last reached the NCAA Tournament in 1981.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25