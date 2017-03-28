Metro
Can families, low-income households afford to get lead out of their water?


Stephen Caruso, Public Source
Bridget Urda, 33, hugs her son, Clayton, at their home in Morningside on March 14, 2017. Urda recently learned her family’s home has elevated lead levels, and she is concerned about her son and if she and her husband will have to wait before trying to have another child. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)

Bridget Urda sent her lead testing kit to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority on Aug. 9, 2016. She wouldn’t see her results for nearly six months.
Working as a nurse and raising her 2-year-old son, Clayton, she didn’t have time to worry when the results didn’t come. Urda just assumed it meant her levels weren’t high and that the water authority was focusing on those who had elevated lead levels in their water.But on the morning of Jan. 11, Urda’s dog began barking, alerting her to a PWSA crew outside their Morningside home. It was then that she decided to ask for her results one more time. The results arrived in her email inbox that evening.

http://publicsource.org/can-families-low-income-households-afford-to-get-lead-out-of-their-water/

