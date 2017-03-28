Entertainment
Alec Baldwin ‘stunned’ at popularity of Trump impression


The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin says he’s “stunned” at the popularity of his impression of President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”

Baldwin tells Vanity Fair that he took up “SNL” producer Lorne Michaels’ offer to play the Republican billionaire after a planned movie role fell through. He says it’s turned out to be an “incredible opportunity.”

Baldwin says Kate McKinnon is “one of the three most talented people” he’s worked with on the show. McKinnon has played Hillary Clinton, Trump aide Kellyanne Conway and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on “SNL” this season.

In an excerpt of a new memoir, Baldwin praises his former “30 Rock” co-star Tina Fey. He writes that working on Fey’s NBC sitcom was the best job he’s had or will ever have.

