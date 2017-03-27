White Teen Arrested After Falsely Accusing Three Black Men Of Rape & Kidnapping

An 18-year-old Texas woman was arrested Wednesday after she falsely accused three Black men of rape two weeks ago, reports the Dallas News.

The woman, ID’d by police as Breana Harmon Talbott, riled up the town of Denison, Texas when she claimed she was abducted and sexually assaulted by two Black men while another held her down.

According to the outlet, on March 8 Talbott ran into a local church wearing only a t-shirt, bra and underwear, asking for help.

In a released statement, Denison Police Chief Jay Burch revealed that Talbott confessed to the hoax on Tuesday, leading to a Wednesday arrest. She also admitted to self-afflicted wounds.

JUST IN: Denison Police say sexual assault victim's story unfounded, woman admitted wounds were self-inflicted @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/TLVmBKO0PZ — Lynnanne Nguyen (@LynnanneFOX4) March 22, 2017

“Breana Harmon Talbott’s hoax was also insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community due to her description of the so-called suspects in her hoax. The anger and hurts caused from such a hoax are difficult and so unnecessary.”

The whole incident transpired after police responded to a call from Talbott’s fiance who reported her missing. After discovering her unmanned vehicle outside of her apartment building along with a trio of her belongings, police located her at New Creation Church.

Talbot claimed she was approached by three men in ski masks who forced her into a black SUV, afterwards sexually assaulting her in the woods.

She was escorted to a local hospital where the medical staff were unable to corroborate her allegations after examining her.

Investigators were prompted to review Talbott’s chain of events and discovered she fabricated the story. Police say they wasted resources and placed other cases on the back burner to investigate Talbott’s story.

SOURCE: Dallas News

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Cops Investigate Gang Rape Streamed On Facebook Live

Demonstrations Erupt Across Paris After Cops Allegedly Rape 22-Year-Old Black Man