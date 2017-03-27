Wendy’s employee fired after writing racial slur on receipt

An Orlando Wendy’s employee is now without a job after writing a racial slur that was a “form of the N-word” on a restaurant receipt, reports WKMG Orlando.

The trooper told News 6 that he was in line to get dinner Tuesday night at the Wendy’s restaurant at the corner of Rouse Road and University Boulevard when he saw the receipt laying next to the cash register. Pictures show the receipt had a form of the “N” word at the top of it where customers’ names or order numbers are typically printed.

…The trooper, who was on duty at the time, said he immediately thought of his children.

“If my kids were here eating dinner, and I had to show them this receipt or say they saw it?” the trooper said. “My 6-year-old is learning to read and the first thing he would say is, ‘What is this word?’”

Wendy’s is also in more hot water with students at Ohio State University having gone on a hunger strike to shut down the restaurant chain, reports Heat Street.

