Peduto administration introducing legislation to protect summer jobs from proposed cuts by President Trump

President’s proposed cuts to CDBG funding threaten employment for thousands of local youths

PITTSBURGH, PA (March 27, 2017) –Mayor William Peduto is introducing legislation tomorrow to protect funding for summer youth employment, which is in danger of being eliminated by President Donald Trump’s budget proposals.

President Trump’s proposed budget would eliminate Community Development Block Grant funding, which the City uses to help pay for summer jobs for approximately 2,000 youths in the City and Allegheny County each year, through the Learn and Earn program.

To protect these critical jobs the Peduto Administration will be asking Pittsburgh City Council to reallocate $700,000 in the 2017 operating budget to pay for Learn and Earn, in order to ensure continuity of the program in the face of uncertainty prompted by the President’s proposed cuts.

“Enough is enough. We won’t allow the President’s reckless decisions hurt kids who depend upon these jobs. Learn and Earn is a pathway to careers for many of our youth, and we can’t let those opportunities go to waste,” Mayor Peduto said.