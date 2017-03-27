NFL commissioner ‘fine’ with Trump comments on Kaepernick, but Twitter drags Palin

Following a less-than-stellar NFL performance during the 2015-2016 season, Colin Kaepernick opted out of his San Francisco 49ers contract and became a free agent.

However, it turns out that his stand against social injustices that led to him kneeling during the National Anthem before games, may affect his future in the league. No other teams have shown interest in the 29-year-old quarterback. While many people haven’t paid much attention to Kaepernick’s offseason happenings, Spike Lee recently said it’s “fishy” that he remains an NFL free agent.

And President Donald Trump jumped in to take credit for Kaepernick not being signed yet.

According to ESPN, Trump spoke at a rally last Monday night in Kentucky, and said he was reading an article about NFL owners’ fears about signing Kaepernick and said, “They don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump. Do you believe that?”

The NFL’s biggest boss, Commissioner Roger Goodell, was asked about Trump’s comments on the sports radio show “Mike & Mike” and said Trump is entitled to his views and is fine with it.

“That’s a comment that he’s going to make and that’s fine,” he said.

The commissioner also wasn’t sure if Trump’s comments about Kaepernick dissuaded other teams from signing him.

“I can’t speculate on that,” he said, according to The LA Times. “The 32 owners, I think their major focus is on winning and whatever it takes to win and they think reflects well on their team, that’s what they’re going to do.”

Former Alaska governor and Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin also entered the conversation, criticizing Kaepernick’s recent donation of $50,000 to Meals On Wheels, which is in jeopardy of being cut from the federal budget.

As expected, Twitter fired back at Palin for demeaning his good deed:

SOURCE: Pro Football Talk, ESPN, LA Times

