Kerry Washington Steps Out In Fire Red Jumpsuit At Paleyfest

Scandal star Kerry Washington continued to turn heads with her post-baby physique on Sunday when she teamed up with her cast members to discuss the popular show at Paleyfest.

The New York native shut it down in a red jumpsuit by London based designer. With big stylish bows accenting the sleeves, Kerry’s form fitting jumpsuit came with a silky fabric that accented her complimentary neckline and waist, bringing a nice classy pop to the outfit.

(3.26.17) Paley Fest 🌹🌹🌹 #kerrywashington A post shared by ALL things Kerry & Janet 😘 (@kerryxjanet) on Mar 26, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

The pants were fitted and cropped at her ankles, showing off her beautiful and gold coloredpumps.

Kerry even had to take a moment out to admire her outfit when she pulled out her phone to take a selfie. We don’t blame her!

In addition to working the scarlet red number, Kerry had her hair in a simple up-do while matching her outfit with red lipstick.

Scandal is celebrating its upcoming 100th episode which is set to air on April 13th. Congratulations to Kerry and the cast!

