Kelly Rowland Shows Us The Perfect Weekend Style (And Elton John Some Birthday Love)

Singer and actress Kelly Rowland stepped out with her son, Titan over the weekend rocking some stylish threads to the Melbourne Grand Prix.

@KellyRowland e o baby na "Formula 1 Grand Prix" , na Australia 😍😍💛📷 A post shared by Falsa do Pop 💋 (@falsadopop) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Kelly was in Australia to promote the TV show The Voice. The Destiny’s Child singer showed off the talent of stylist Ade Samuel by wearing a gray Ron Herman t-shirt and a gray and black striped ruffled wrap-skirt by Veronica Beard. The shirt was a shout out to Elton John, so appropriate, as it was recently his 70th birthday!

PLAYFUL SUNDAY SLAY🌺 (in Aussie) || @kellyrowland killing it in @adesamuelshoes with baby Titan💕|| #thevoiceaustralia A post shared by Ade Samuel – Designer|Stylist (@adesamuel) on Mar 26, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Perhaps our most favorite item of Kelly’s look are the sexy red sandals that make us want to stock up on our summer foot wear right now. The Sophia sandals are fresh off Ade Samuel’s shoe line, fittingly called Ade Samuel Shoes. The celebrity stylist designs luxury footwear that is obviously stylish and original; adding an awesome look to Kelly’s weekend look.

What are your thoughts on Kelly’s weekend look?

