Bike Pittsburgh presents Women and Biking Forum

On Saturday April 1, Bike Pittsburgh will host the 4th Annual Women and Biking Forum presented by Dollar Bank. The forum will be held at the Ace Hotel Ballroom from 10 a.m-3 p.m.

The forum will feature guest keynote speaker Victoria Robinson, the Black Girls Do Bike’s first “Shero”—who grew her Florida chapter from nothing to a community of over 200 people committed to creating an inclusive cycling movement for women of color. The goal of the Women and Biking Forum is to lower the barriers to bicycling for all women and those who are gender non-conforming.

Women of all ages and skill levels will have a choice of a variety of workshops. These range from learning the basics of bike mechanics, getting around town comfortably and confidently, methods to access athletic bike events, or becoming a stronger advocate for safe cycling.

Forum registration includes the day’s events of workshops and a keynote speaker, lunch, and a post-forum celebratory bike ride. Bike Pittsburgh will also be offering a women’s-only City Cycling class the following day to practice on-bike skills and strategies for confidence building and safety. From navigating traffic patterns to effective braking methods, this class is intended for riders who know how to ride a bike, and are looking for instruction on how to operate it safely on city streets.

(To register for the event see BikePGH’s online event page http://bikepgh.org/forum or call the BikePGH office at 412-325-4334.)

