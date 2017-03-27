Angela Simmons Stuns In Stello For ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Angela Simmons was spotted behind the scenes for the new season of Growing Up Hip- Hop killing it in red. The new mom was wearing a sexy red Stello dress as she posed for some pics with her friend and fellow hip hop heir Romeo Miller.

Producing partner @romeomiller ! Looking forward to a great season 💪🏾✨😊 #GUHH @wetv A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Angela’s curve hugging dress showed off a bit of her torso and sexily flowed to the floor. With her make up on point (of course), her tresses fell on one side showing off dark waves that suited her filming scene just right.

BTS with @wetv #GUHH A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

WE TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop is headed into its third season, as Angela is featured with other hip-hop royalty including Egypt Criss, daughter of Sandra “Pepa” Denton and TJ Mizell, son of the Run D.MC. DJ, Jam Master Jay.

Check out some more behind the scenes footage of Angela’s dress below. Be sure to catch Angela and the cast for season 3!

It takes a village 🙌🏽 #BTS A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

DON’T MISS:

Get A Sneak Peek Of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Featuring Romeo Miller, Angela Simmons, More

Angela Simmons Shares Even More Adorable Pictures Of Baby Sutton

Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo