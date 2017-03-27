‘American Horror Story’ stars discuss potential Trump plot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The cast of “American Horror Story” is opening up about rumors of a season of the series centered on President Donald Trump.
Series creator Ryan Murphy told Bravo’s Andy Cohen last month that the seventh season of the FX drama would be focused on the presidential election and mentioned the possibility of a Trump character.
When asked ahead of Sunday’s “AHS” event at the Paley Center in Los Angeles, Sarah Paulson told The Associated Press a Trump-themed season doesn’t fit what the show has done so far, but “anything is possible if it’s what the audience craves.”
Cuba Gooding, Jr. adds that he doesn’t know for sure, but thinks the rumors are a “red herring.”
Kathy Bates says she’s OK with it, as long as she’s not cast as the president.
