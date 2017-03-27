Metro
2016 Allegheny County salaries


J. Dale Shoemaker and Natasha Khan, Public Source
The highest paid people in Allegheny County are also some of the most recognizable. However, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald (bottom) ranks 471st in pay when overtime is factored in. (Left, clockwise) District Attorney Stephen Zappala; Health Department Director Karen Hacker; Chief Medical Examiner Karl Williams; and Fitzgerald. (Photo illustration by Natasha Khan/PublicSource)

When you pay taxes to Allegheny County, do you know where they go?More than a third pays the salaries of county employees, many of whom work in the Human Services department or the county-owned nursing homes, the Kane Regional Centers.

Last year, the county paid out more than $300 million in salaries, bonuses and overtime to its employees. That spending accounts for 35 percent of the county’s budget but doesn’t include health insurance and retirement benefits those workers receive.

Because PublicSource believes you have a to know how your tax dollars are spent by public officials, we requested data that details how much public employees are paid. The funds detailed below are your tax dollars at work.

