We Are Crushing On Teyana Taylor’s New Braided Hairstyle


Hello Beautiful Staff
Teyana Taylor debuted a new hairstyle for the gram and we are feeling it! The Fade beauty posted a series of photos to Instagram debuting bright red plaits. Just in time for Spring!

Braided dup LeeLoo in da trap 🦊

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on

She poses while wearing a Louis Vuitton strped Spring 2016 leather jacket.

#trending #jumbo #boxbraids #protectivestyles #beauty #teyanataylor #color #hairmagic #braidinspo

A post shared by Kryssy (@kryssyville) on

Loving the parts in her hair!  They look beautiful and so clean. Beauties, did you know that slaves used to part maps to freedom in their hair with their braids? Her braids were done by Jakkia.

#teyanataylor dripping sauce with her new hairstyle 🔥

A post shared by CULTR Hypes (@cultrhypes) on

We’re loving these amber colored jumbo braids! Teyana looks so fire! I love Black girls with braids. Beauties, would you rock this style? Tell us in the comments.

Beauties, it's Spring and it's time to refresh and renew your hair. Not sure what style you want? Looking for a protective style? Just looking for a cool hairstyle? We have 40 looks to inspire your next 'do.

black hairstyles , box braids , Braids , hair , Hairstyles , Plaits , teyana taylor

