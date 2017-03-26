SAYSS organization formed in the wake of founders’ personal tragedies

WASHINGTON, DC — Two family tragedies resulted in Wanda Johnson’s founding of SAYSS, a Washington, DC area organization with roots in assisting both senior citizens and young people who find themselves in dire, life-threatening situations.

On the evening of Feb. 18 , Ms. Johnson’s organization held a successful fund-raiser at Fire Station No. 1 in Silver Spring. The Red & Black Affair included the Bliss Band featuring violinist Charles Tolbert, along with the Bowie State University Dance Ensemble and a Lou Rawls impersonator named David Statton aka “DC Lou.”

In the face of double tragedy, Ms. Johnson persevered to create her successful foundation, of which she is now Chief Executive Officer.

At the dawn of the new millennium, Ms. Johnson’s beloved 18-year-old son, Jerome Johnson, was fatally shot while innocently courting another teenager in the Baltimore suburb of Pasadena. Young Johnson found himself in enemy environs when he was accosted by local boys in October 2000, who disapproved of the Columbia, Md. resident taking a liking to one of “their” local girls. The victim was scheduled to enter the University of Maryland’s School of Communications, his mother said.

A few years ago, Ms. Johnson’s mother, the late Clevonia Nicholson, was diagnosed with dementia following a debilitating stroke, and was housed in an area nursing home. “Her treatment was uncalled for and her living environment was deplorable,” recalls Ms. Johnson. It was then that she decided to develop a self-help campaign to assist those who can no longer help themselves.

In the process, she founded Prince Georges County, Md.-based SAYSS – Seniors And Youth Support Services.

Ms. Johnson describes her group as a non-profit organization “designed to make life a little easier” by making non-medical companion care and personal care more affordable by deducting significant percentages from the bills of seniors, considering that large portions of the senior community depend on fixed incomes and have limited funds remaining after bills are paid.

“Our program educates our senior community by providing seminars on depression, identity theft, aging safely while gracefully discussing the effects of dementia and many other subjects pertinent to aging loved ones.

‘SAYSS’ also assists youths in the area of healthy growth and development by facilitating a Community Youth Program for youths from ages 8 to 12 and 12 to18, respectfully. “That’s an age-group that’s been heavily impacted by domestic violence, cyber bullying, second-degree assault, depression, mental and physical abuse,” said Ms. Johnson, herself the victim of sexual assault as a pre-teen. ‘SAYSS’ collaborates with The Solace Center — a mental health service that provides mental evaluations and therapy to those who may be in need of additional services, said Ms. Johnson.

“There’s just so many young people who have no one to turn to. They have issues, but they have no where to work it out – to discuss their pain, in turn, they act in violence. There are ways to stop this activity, and that’s why we’re here to try and do something – too many of our young people are being lost to the penal system. Especially our boys. Additionally, too many seniors are facing worsening conditions, mainly at assisted living centers, where too many employees don’t really care about the clients and are mainly ‘just trying to collect a paycheck.’ It’s very hurtful to see your loved-ones facing these odds. They were once thriving, hard-working people who contributed to the tax-base and to our society. It’s sad to see them in their final days living in such sad conditions,” said Ms. Johnson.

After attending Howard University, she attained a bachelor’s degree in human services and gerontology at Kaplan University.

Her future plans and goals target making her program more widespread throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) regions to serve more constituents. Her offices are located at 9701 Apollo Drive, Largo, Md. 20774.

The organization is currently seeking volunteers and interns of all ages — especially those seeking nursing careers, interested in helping children and seniors. Contributors may send donations via www.sayss.org , to help continue the organization’s Senior Companion Care and Youth Intervention programs. For more information, call 240-788-7335

