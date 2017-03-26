‘Real’ community development…38 affordable rental houses ready by fall in Homewood

Thanks to a creative arrangement among developers, builders, contractors, nonprofits and the community, 38 affordable rental houses are now under construction in Homewood—and six of these are being built entirely by Community Empowerment Association Rashad Byrdsong’s Ma’at Construction.

“We’re the co-general contractor with Mistick,” said Byrdsong. “So, in addition to the six we’re doing, we are doing the interior drywall and trim on all the others. We also have eight trainees from our building trades program working at several sites. So, we are way past the (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) local hiring requirement.”

The HUD requirement applies because the funding for the development comes from an $11 million low-income tax credit. And the project won the funding because of its inclusive and cooperative application.

“We’re very proud that we’re actively investing in the community, and able to bring high quality housing to the neighborhood along with job training and hiring.”

“We’re very proud that we’re actively investing in the community, and able to bring high quality housing to the neighborhood along with job training and hiring,” said Ben Kelly of Oxford Development. “We’ve reached 46 percent MBE inclusion, and exceeded HUD Section 3 hiring targets too.”

The cooperative nature of the development goes even further, Kelly said, with the city and Urban Redevelopment Authority assembling and selling the properties, Operation Better Block promoting the homes and assembling lists of prospective renters, and joint venture partner Chuck Powell Consulting LLC helping pull the pieces together.

