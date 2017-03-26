New study shows differences between attitudes of Black and other Millennials

A newly released study of Millennials reveals that Black consumers between the age of 18-35 are more optimistic about their futures than Hispanics, Asians and Whites of the same age. Young African-Americans were also far more likely (59%) to say “anyone can achieve their dreams if they try hard enough.”



The report is based on 2016 data from a collaborative research study conducted by Richards/Lerma (known for its expertise in Hispanic market advertising) and The University of Texas, Stan Richards School of Advertising and Public Relations. It was designed to gain a more thorough understanding of the complexities of today’s highly diverse multicultural Millennial group.



“One of the most staggering findings of all in the midst of our nation’s current racial upheaval is that Black Millennials are more optimistic than the other Millennial segments. Although they are less likely to say they are currently satisfied with life, they are the most optimistic about the future,” the report says.







From “Millennials Deconstructed” study from the Richards/Lerma ad agency and The University of Texas