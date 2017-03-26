Keyva Clark heads Peduto campaign

Keyva Clark has been selected as the campaign manager for Mayor Bill Peduto re-election is campaign.

“Our team reflects and deeply believes in a city that is diverse and inclusive—a Pittsburgh that works for everyone.”

They also love the city and are working together to help keep Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh,” Peduto said.

Taking her first position in this role in a campaign, Clark recently served as a regional field director for For Our Future—a progressive organization that supported progressive candidates in Allegheny County. Her campaign experience also includes stints with city council and state assembly races in the DC area. Clark was formerly a Pittsburgh Coro Fellow, where she focused on regional and equitable development. Through her Coro experience, she was deeply immersed in each of Pittsburgh’s neighborhoods.

Other members of the team are Chazz Aden, Fatema Juma, Symone Saul, Cameron Cochran, Julie Hallinan and Tara Jerry.

