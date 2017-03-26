Metro
Home > Metro

Keyva Clark heads Peduto campaign


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

KEYVA CLARK

Keyva Clark has been selected as the campaign manager for Mayor Bill Peduto re-election is campaign.

“Our team reflects and deeply believes in a city that is diverse and inclusive—a Pittsburgh that works for everyone.”

They also love the city and are working together to help keep Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh,” Peduto said.

Taking her first position in this role in a campaign,  Clark recently served as a regional field director for For Our Future—a progressive organization that supported progressive candidates in Allegheny County.  Her campaign experience also includes stints with city council and state assembly races in the DC area.  Clark was formerly a Pittsburgh Coro Fellow, where she focused on regional and equitable development.  Through her Coro experience, she was deeply immersed in each of Pittsburgh’s neighborhoods.

Other members of the team are Chazz Aden,  Fatema Juma, Symone Saul, Cameron Cochran, Julie Hallinan and Tara Jerry.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Keyva Clark heads Peduto campaign

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular