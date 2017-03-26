D.C Cops Try To Discredit Social Post About Missing Teens As Outrage Grows

D.C Cops Try To Discredit Social Post About Missing Teens As Outrage Grows

Police claim a viral Instagram post alleging 14 teens went missing within a 24-hour period in Washington, D.C., is false.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Washington, D.C. police said Friday that a recent viral Instagram post that said that 14 teens––many of whom were Black and Latino––went missing in a 24-hour period is false, reports NBC4 Washington.

From NBC4 Washington:

But that post is inaccurate. While the disappearance of any child is reason for concern, at no point in recent weeks have 14 girls disappeared from D.C. in a single day, police said Friday.

Since March 19, D.C. police have shared 20 missing person fliers on Twitter; 10 of these people were juveniles. As of Friday, six of these juveniles had been found; four still were missing. D.C. police have said there has been no increase in the number of missing persons in their jurisdiction. They’re just sharing information in a new way. 

…But the increased social media attention has caused concern in the D.C. area, especially since most of the teens on the missing-persons fliers were black or Latino. D.C. has long had a large minority population and is currently about 48 percent black.

A total of twenty-two juveniles are missing in Washington, D.C. as of March 22, according to Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department. The current missing-person cases haven’t been confirmed as evidence of trafficking, reports The Huffington Post.

