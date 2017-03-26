Chicago Girl Harassed After Horrific Facebook Live Gang Rape

The nightmare continues for a 15-year-old Chicago girl who police say was apparently sexually assaulted in an attack streamed live on Facebook.

Her mother said on Wednesday that people have sent online threats to her daughter, and kids in their neighborhood have been joking about the assault and harassing their family, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

“This is just disturbing and to think the kids think it is funny,” the mother told the Associated Press.

The mother learned about the attack from her daughter’s friends who saw the video, viewed on Facebook by at least 40 people who failed to notify the police. She believes the sexual assault, involving about six males, happened on Sunday when her daughter was missing.

After filing a missing person report, the mother spotted Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson on Monday as he was leaving the 10th district headquarters and showed him a screengrab of the live broadcast, CNN reports.

The teenager, who has not been identified for privacy and security concerns, was reunited on Tuesday with her mother. Afraid to return home, the girl is staying with relatives.

On Wednesday, the police said in a statement that they have not arrested anyone, but they’re “making good progress” toward identifying the suspects, some of whom may be juveniles. Authorities said they are “aware of the social media communications and visits to the family’s home” from people the mother identified as children from the neighborhood ringing their door bell.

