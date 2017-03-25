New Jersey Man, Who Broke Up Fight Between Black Teens, Honored By City Council

The Atlantic City Council honored a New Jersey man after he broke up a street fight between two Black teens that was documented in a viral video this week, reports NBC 10 Philadelphia.

A video, which was posted late Monday afternoon, shows two teens fighting on the corner of McKinley and Indiana avenues in Atlantic City as onlookers cheer and laugh. One of the boys involved in the fight, 15-year-old Jamar Mobley, told NBC10 the fight was over a girl.

As Mobley and the other teen fought, 27-year-old Ibn Ali suddenly walked over and stepped in between the two teens.

…Ali, a father of five who played high school football in Atlantic City and is currently taking college courses, was honored by Atlantic City council Wednesday night for his actions. Mobley and the other teen were honored as well. Ali fought back tears while thanking his own mother for raising him to be the man he is today. “When I was young I grew up in the projects,” Ali said. “When I would get on punishment she would make me read books. I’m crying because this whole situation deeply saddens me. The fact that it’s unbelievable. This should be very believable. This should be a norm and it should be regular.”

More than 28 million people have viewed the viral video of Ali with the teens since it was posted on Facebook Monday, reports TIME.

