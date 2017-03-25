HELLO LIVE: Spring Styles & Trends Straight From The Runway Of Your Favorite Black Designers

Check out the above to get into all the Spring trends that you need for 2017. Our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James, will show you not only what you need to make sure to include on your Spring shopping list, but also how to wear some of your favorite trends!
From celebrating the Pantone Color of The Year to how a white blouse is a must have, we’ll have you on trend all season. Watch the above and discover why you’re going to go gray by choice and what your favorite designers have in stores for you right now.
TREND REPORT: 7 Trends For Spring Summer 2017 From Black Designers At NYFW
Get prepared to want to go on a major shopping spree!
See all the trends straight off the runway from Black designers and don’t miss the gallery below for some serious fashion inspo straight off the runway
28 photos Launch gallery
1. NATURALLY NEUTRAL
Source:Getty
1 of 28
2. NATURALLY NEUTRAL
Source:Getty
2 of 28
3. NATURALLY NEUTRAL
Source:Getty
3 of 28
4. NATURALLY NEUTRAL
Source:Getty
4 of 28
5. LA LA ANTHONY, SERENA WILLIAMS, CIARA
Source:Getty
5 of 28
6. GO GRAY
Source:Getty
6 of 28
7. GO GRAY
Source:LaQuan Smith SS17
7 of 28
8. GO GRAY
Source:LaQuan Smith SS17
8 of 28
9. GO GRAY
Source:Hello Beautiful
9 of 28
10. STRIPES
Source:Hello Beautiful
10 of 28
11. STRIPES
Source:Getty
11 of 28
12. STRIPES
Source:Getty
12 of 28
13. STRIPES
Source:Getty
13 of 28
14. STRIPES
Source:Getty
14 of 28
15. SHEER CONFIDENCE
Source:Getty
15 of 28
16. SHEER CONFIDENCE
Source:LaQuan Smith SS17
16 of 28
17. SHEER CONFIDENCE
Source:Getty
17 of 28
18. SHEER CONFIDENCE
Source:LaQuan Smith SS17
18 of 28
19. SHEER CONFIDENCE
Source:Hello Beautiful
19 of 28
20. SHEER CONFIDENCE
Source:Getty
20 of 28
21. SHEER CONFIDENCE
Source:Getty
21 of 28
22. SHEER CONFIDENCE
Source:LaQuan Smith SS17
22 of 28
23. IN MY WHITE TEE
Source:Getty
23 of 28
24. IN MY WHITE TEE
Source:Getty
24 of 28
25. IN MY WHITE TEE
Source:LaQuan Smith SS17
25 of 28
26. WHAT A WAIST
Source:Instagram
26 of 28
27. FLOURISH WITH FLORALS
Source:Getty
27 of 28
28. FLOURISH IN FLORALS
Source:Hello Beautiful
28 of 28