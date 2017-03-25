12-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing In South Carolina

Photo by

News
Home > News

12-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing In South Carolina

The incident comes after the lack of media attention surrounding missing Black and Latinx girls from D.C. sparked outrage.


NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

A 12-year-old girl has gone missing in South Carolina. According to the Huffington Post, Zoey Carles was last spotted near her home in Clinton on Thursday evening. The incident comes after the lack of media attention surrounding missing Black and Latinx girls from D.C. sparked outrage.

From the Huffington Post:

Zoey Carles was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, walking away from her Clinton home toward a barn on the premises. Clinton is located about 45 miles southeast of Greenville.

Her family reported her missing about 11:00 p.m. Officials have dispatched search dogs and an aviation unit to find the child, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

“Other emergency personnel and volunteers have been contacted to conduct a more detailed search as the morning approaches,” the sheriff’s office said in a Friday morning press release. No additional details have been released.

According to the outlet, 40 percent of missing individuals throughout the U.S. are people of color.

SOURCE: Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

D.C. Residents Outraged That More Than a Dozen Black, Latinx Girls Missing

D.C. Cops Dismiss Social Post About Missing Teens As Outrage Grows

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

24 photos Launch gallery

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

 South Carolina , D.C. , Find Our Girls , Missing , Missing D.C. Girls , Missing persons , Zoey Carles

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular