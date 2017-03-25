12-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing In South Carolina

A 12-year-old girl has gone missing in South Carolina. According to the Huffington Post, Zoey Carles was last spotted near her home in Clinton on Thursday evening. The incident comes after the lack of media attention surrounding missing Black and Latinx girls from D.C. sparked outrage.

Zoey Carles was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, walking away from her Clinton home toward a barn on the premises. Clinton is located about 45 miles southeast of Greenville.

Her family reported her missing about 11:00 p.m. Officials have dispatched search dogs and an aviation unit to find the child, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

“Other emergency personnel and volunteers have been contacted to conduct a more detailed search as the morning approaches,” the sheriff’s office said in a Friday morning press release. No additional details have been released.

According to the outlet, 40 percent of missing individuals throughout the U.S. are people of color.

