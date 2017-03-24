Rolling Out Pays Homage To Black Queendom During Women’s History Month

Rolling Out Magazine is celebrating Women’s History Month and highlighting Tika Sumpter and other Black women including, Megan Good, Andra Day, Sanaa Lathan and more.

As we continue to celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth, we're taking a look at a beautiful collection of Black women we love. Hit the link in our bio for more. A post shared by Rolling Out (@rollingout) on Mar 21, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Tika Sumpter is representing for Black queendom with a cover that’s effortless. She’s posted with strong brows and clean makeup, highlighting her natural beauty. Photography was done by DeWayne Rogers and makeup was completed by Malika.

I heart @dewaynerogers photography. He's Dope and my fav. A post shared by Tika Sumpter (@tikasumpter) on Feb 28, 2017 at 2:12pm PST

Tika is pictured in a three-fourths sleeve black turtleneck, looking over hr shoulder. Beautiful!

Beauties, what do you think of the shoot?

