Lifestyles Report …Coming soon…

I just met a young lady that recently moved to Pittsburgh with her husband and children. I believe she said she had lived in Iowa at one time. She was surprised how much there is to do in Pittsburgh. She and her family elected to live north of Pittsburgh and they selected that area for the school system. I was happy to see that her sorority sisters were showing her around the city.

For those of you who still don’t know what is going on in the city, I thought I would give you a preview of some events coming soon. If you love the arts, please check out the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Dance Theatre of Harlem featuring Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra at the August Wilson Center; performances run through March 26. I went to the premiere party and the private performance, I know this is something that you’ll really enjoy. If you love going places where you can wear your beautiful outfits, put this on your list. As a matter of fact, get dressed just for the heck of it. You will feel better. Don’t let the fact that so many people dress down influence your style.

