Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Gabrielle Union Serves Up Flower Power At Husband’s Fashion Event


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Actress Gabrielle Union attended her husband’s, NBA star Dwayne Wade’s A Night on the Runwade fashion event Sunday night.  She was wearing an original Naeem Khan design that featured prints of big flowers all over the floor length dress that complimented her body.

Heading into work like… She lives!

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

The long-sleeved gown was paired with a pair of classic black pumps. The red, pink and green colors on top of the black glistening gown brought out Gabrielle’s beautiful complexion perfectly.

#OnTheRunWADE makeup by Me on @gabunion

A post shared by Troye Antonio (@mannequinskin) on

Of course, Dwayne was on the scene with Gabrielle, wearing a black pantsuit from the brand Dsquared2 that definitely complimented him. It was a fashion show, so they both had to bring their A game!

This isn’t the first time Gabrielle has sported in Naeem Khan. The American-Indian designer is known for his floral designs and is known for dressing Michelle Obama and Taylor Swift.

DON’T MISS:

Gabrielle Union Launched Her Hair Care Line And Shows Off Natural Tresses

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Hard Work In The Gym With This Daring Dress

Naeem Khan Reminds Us Of Our ‘Human Family’ While Presenting A Fresh, Intricate Fall/Winter 2017 Collection

BEST IN SHOW: Detailed Embellishments At Naeem Khan, Pretty Pleats At Carmen Marc Valvo And Get Ruffled With Reem Acra

77 photos Launch gallery

BEST IN SHOW: Detailed Embellishments At Naeem Khan, Pretty Pleats At Carmen Marc Valvo And Get Ruffled With Reem Acra

Continue reading BEST IN SHOW: Detailed Embellishments At Naeem Khan, Pretty Pleats At Carmen Marc Valvo And Get Ruffled With Reem Acra

BEST IN SHOW: Detailed Embellishments At Naeem Khan, Pretty Pleats At Carmen Marc Valvo And Get Ruffled With Reem Acra

Day 6 of New York Fashion Week brought us feminine textures and styles as well as detailed embellishments and bling. <strong>Naeem Khan</strong> began the day with a collection that sparkles and ended his show thoughtfully with <strong>Maya Angelou</strong>'s, <em>Human Family</em>. <strong>Carmen Marc Valvo</strong> had feminine pleats and airy pieces while <strong>Reem Acra</strong> gave us ruffles on ruffles. Get into all these designers and more.


 

#ANightOnTheRunWade , D Wade Gabrielle Union

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular