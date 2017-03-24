Forbes looks at how ‘Empire became the most valuable show on television’

Forbes.com marks the season return of the hit Fox network series, Empire with a look at how it became “the most valuable show on broadcast TV.”



Its ratings success and accolades have translated to big bucks for Fox (and for Daniels, who recently said, “The only reason I did Empire was so I could make some money for once”). According to ispot.tv, first runs and reruns of the show brought in $125.5 million in ad revenue in 2016 and $124.5 million in 2015. Other than sports programming, the show made more money for its network last year than did any other series, including advertiser favorites American Idol and The Big Bang Theory.



“Visually, the characters’ lifestyles are aspirational: driving incredible cars, wearing incredible clothes, and brands want to appeal to that across all demographics,” says Andrew McCaskill, Nielsen’s SVP of global communications and multicultural marketing. “There’s a reason CoverGirl has a line of makeup inspired by Empire.”



Read more at http://bit.ly/2n4dETV

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: