Five steps to improve your financial life

Did you know that there are many easy, everyday opportunities to save more, spend less, and gain greater peace of mind about your finances? The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants highlights a few that you can put to work immediately.

Make savings automatic

Setting aside money for the future is always a good idea, but you’re more likely to do it if you make automatic contributions to savings. This task can be easy with mobile apps that allow you to set a budget for spending and saving and that track your progress toward your goals. Remember to do some online research to find the best savings account interest rates. Not sure where you’ll find the cash to save? Start by contributing just a small amount and see how it can add up over time.

Do a financial review

Once you’ve set up automatic savings, don’t forget to review all your investment choices at least annually to ensure they still meet your needs. For example, if your income has gone up recently–or if you have a child who’s getting closer to college–it may be time to increase the amount you’re setting aside for the future. As you get closer to retirement, you may want to pump up your contributions to an IRA or other tax-advantaged savings vehicle and adjust your investment choices depending on your goals and your risk tolerance. Review your investment accounts, too, to see how they’ve reacted to market swings, if they’re still performing well, and if they’re on target to help you reach your goals. When you have outstanding credit card debt, assess your accounts regularly to see if you can find a lower interest rate or pay off your balance sooner.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: