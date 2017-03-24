Comedienne Luenell makes history with Penthouse Magazine

The April issue of Penthouse Magazine will contain groundbreaking history in the publication’s reputation. The magazine will feature actress and comedienne Luenell as the first Black, full-figured woman over the age of 40 to have a full spread in their April issue and yes, she’s showing all of her sexy in the photos.

Penthouse CEO tells Eurweb,

“For the past 52 years, Penthouse magazine has led the conversation about the progression of sex, sexuality, and sex appeal – a conversation that is still woefully unexplored today.”

He went on further to say, “We’re huge fans of Leunell – her style, her attitude, her fierce honesty – and her layout reveals everything about who she is, who we are as a brand, and the world we want women to live in today.” In a world full of Instagram models, bikini selfies and waist trainers, this feature is definitely a contrast to what people have been used to seeing in magazines like Penthouse.

So how did the idea for Luenell to pose in her birthday suit come up? Well, Penthouse hired Leunell for a photo series on celebrities. Her session turned out so well that she felt comfortable enough to suggest the editors do a spread of her for the magazine. “And they didn’t balk at the idea. They didn’t laugh,” she told Eurweb. One thing led to another and the next thing Leunell knew the photo shoot was underway. Of course, she was nervous as the day approached because she didn’t want to embarrass herself or her family, but the pictures, according to Leunell came out beautifully.

Leunell assures that there’s nothing offensive about the shots. “There’s no vagina shots, no booty holes or nothing like that. Very little breasts – no areolas and all that stuff. There’s nothing in there that I wouldn’t be proud to show anybody, from my pastor to the police.” As for the criticism that may come her way, Leunell doesn’t have time, nor is she here for it.

The comedienne, who is known for her raunchy and direct comedy sets, shows no regrets about being real with her body and refused to have any of the shots altered. “I told them that I didn’t want them to airbrush me down to some unrealistic figure that was not mine…it’s not about being fake if you’re going to do something like this. The point is to be real so that other real women can relate to you and not think that you look one way when you don’t.”

Luenell says she’s gotten plenty of positive responses to her pictures. Here’s to her bravery and all of her sexiness! The Penthouse issue is available March 21st.

