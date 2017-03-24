Candy Coated Artwork by Chris Norman

Are you one who has a sweet tooth? Do you enjoy popular candies and treat such as Skittles, M&M’s, and marshmallows? What if I told you that you could put your movie theatre treats to different use, and create a work of art?

Well, Pittsburgh based artist Chris Norman did just that! He decided to put his creative genius to the test, and designed jaw-dropping pieces of art. His ‘Candy Coated’ art exhibit is on display at Level Up Studios until April 1, featuring a self-portrait made of marshmallows; the legacy of Trayvon Martin, showing Trayvon’s photo brought to life with the use of skittles, and many more!

Norman, surprisingly was no art major. He graduated from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, magna cum laude in 2014 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration. He was a triple major in Finance, Accounting, and Business Administration. But prior to that he attended Pittsburgh CAPA as a Visual Arts Major.

He realized his passion and deep-rooted creativity at a very young age.

“I have always loved art and I was lucky to be encouraged by my parents at a very young age (around age 5-6) to focus on it seriously. My dad, Tony Norman, was fantastic with drawing and writing and introduced my twin brother and I to the beauty of Marvel comic books before we could even actually read them. He had a big collection and we would take stacks of the comics and just flip through to see the coolest illustrations that we could find. I thought it was so cool to see these detailed images of exotic heroes and villains who exist in a realm outside of the physical limits of the world we live in. Like many other boys in the 90s, we were fascinated with comic books, cartoons, and anime characters that we saw on TV and in video games,” Norman said.

Reaction to Norman’s “Candy Coated Art” has been incredible thus far.

