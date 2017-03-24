Sports
Angelique Kerber retakes No. 1 ranking from Serena Williams


The Associated Press
Angelique Kerber, from Germany, celebrates defeating Madison Keys during singles final action at the Family Circle Cup tennis tournament in Charleston, S.C., Sunday, April 12, 2015. Kerber won the Family Circle Cup by beating Keys 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Angelique Kerber is back at No. 1 in the WTA rankings, reclaiming that spot from Serena Williams.

Kerber moves atop the rankings on Monday. That’s about six months after she originally ascended to No. 1 for the first time, overtaking Williams by winning the U.S. Open.

That ended Williams’ run of 186 consecutive weeks at the top.

n this July 9, 2016, file photo, Serena Williams, of the United States, returns to Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during the women’s singles final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. 

Williams reclaimed No. 1 in late January when she won the Australian Open for her 23rd Grand Slam title.

But the American has not played since then because of an injured left knee. She sat out the Indian Wells tournament that ended Sunday and will miss the Miami Open that begins Tuesday.

Kerber is assured of staying at No. 1 at least for the next two weeks, which would give her a total of 22 weeks there. That moves her past Maria Sharapova, Tracy Austin and Kim Clijsters for 13th on the all-time WTA list.

Steffi Graf holds the record of 377 weeks.

