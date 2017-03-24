An Evening of Influence at Bar Marco

MAKING A DIFFERENCE—Charlie Batch and Latasha Wilson Batch with Patrice and Emmai Alaquiva.
Emmai and Patrice Alaquiva are big believers in giving back and paying it forward. They were recently recognized in Whirl Magazine as one of 12 couples who are making a difference. On March 9, at Bar Marco, the Alaquivas celebrated that honor and presented “An Evening of Influence.” They invited the other couples as well as their friends and family out for a great evening of fun and fundraising for two organizations near and dear to their hearts. In three hours, more than $4,000 was raised to benefit Baptist Temple Church and East End Cooperative Ministry. Patrice and Emmai spoke about how both entities had shaped their lives and their reason for shining a light on their community.
LET’S DO A SELFIE—Patrice and Emmai Alaquiva with Candi Castleberry Singleton.
STYLISH TRIO—Sandra Cooper, Jerry Thorpe and Kelley McNeil
LINE DANCE KING AND CAMERA QUEEN—Roland Ford and Dayna Delgato
SUPPORTERS—Ashley Johnson and Sharnay Hearn Davis
IN THE WHIRL—Brian and Brittini Burley
LOVE THAT HAT
MAKING A DIFFERENCE—Krista Voda and Phil Kelley were another one of the couples featured in Whirl Magazine.
A VERY SMART COUPLE—Damon and Alecia Young (Photos by Debbie Norrell)
BACK TO BACK—Chris Moore and Minette Seate
Emmai is the president and CEO of the Emmy Award-winning full service multimedia company Ya Momz House, and is also one of the directors of the Daytime Emmy Award-nominated “Gamechangers” on CBS-TV. Patrice is the associate director of College Counseling at Winchester Thurston School and a writing instructor for F.A.M.E. (Fund for the Advancement of Minorities in Education).
With UPMC as title sponsor, music by DJ Selecta and Shayla Hawkins as event planner, it was a grand evening.