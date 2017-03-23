To Tell The Truth…Mal Goode said, ‘Courier portrays Black positiveness’

I have grown weary of the every day reading and watching a constant flow of Black persons being the highlight of the negative incidents. Our children too frequently, yes our sons and daughters, grandchildren and too many adults. It is enjoyable when I am able to write about Blacks in a positive light, and we should not wait until February Black History Month.

I could write about an untold number of positive events that have appeared in the Pittsburgh Courier in my lifetime, but I would prefer to focus on one that I will always remember. One day an elderly Black woman stepped off the bus and I happened to open the door so she could enter the office and she asked who was in charge? I introduced her to the receptionist and she said, “My grandson is my first to graduate from high school and has been accepted by a college; what would it cost to tell in the Pittsburgh Courier?” The receptionist with a big smile replied that it does not cost anything, those are the kind of events we delight in publishing. The grandmother just cried and sat down, and I congratulated her and her grandson and it bought to mind what Mal had said. I will always remember that day in the Crawford Grill. There were some persons making negative remarks about the then Pittsburgh Courier. Mal Goode, one of my limited number of heroes responded by stating, “Once again there are those of you that are confused, the Pittsburgh Courier is a newspaper that highlights the positive actions of Black persons, the daily papers focus on the negative actions.”

The media too frequently carries stories about the percentages of Blacks particularly males with prison records and the percentage is too high for a number of reasons, but the same media never carries a story about the overwhelming percentages of Black males that have no prison record.

I can recollect hundreds of Black persons with no extended education that owned businesses in Allegheny County and provided for their families. They bought homes, other investments, sent family members to college and these were the years that they received no government aid, no special programs, but in spite of they survived and thrived.

This week’s column will close with two examples of positive Blacks still in business in spite off.

