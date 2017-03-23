Stellar Awards on TV One

(CHICAGO)—Central City Productions announced select performers for the 2017 Stellar Awards. Hailed as an “epic night in gospel music,” this year’s Stellar Awards will return to the Las Vegas Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 25.

The telecast will premiere on TV One Sunday, April 9 at 7 p.m. with encores at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. In addition, the Stellar Awards will air in national broadcast syndication on 170 stations in over 150 markets around the country from April 15–May 7.

Set to take the stage this year with powerful worship performances are Tamela Mann, Shirley Caesar, Jekalyn Carr, Fred Hammond, Kirk Franklin, Bizzle, Canton Jones, Da’ Truth, JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, Travis Greene, VaShawn Mitchell, Tasha Cobbs, Doug Williams, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson and Da Chozen Brothaz.

Stellar Awards Founder Don Jackson will bestow special honors upon gospel legend, Spencer Taylor (of the Highway QC’s) this year’s recipient of the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award and the Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones Legends Award honoree, the legendary Rev. Clay Evans.

Stellar Honors Hall of Fame inductees include Fred Hammond, Mississippi Mass Choir and Dr. Leonard Scott.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: