Peduto releases Pittsburgh Resilience Strategy

With the release of its ONEPGH report, Mayor Bill Peduto says Pittsburgh now has a “resilience strategy” to help the city face any number of natural or man-made challenges that may arise moving forward.

The city, along with public and private sector groups, and assisted by the RAND Corporation, developed the strategy’s holistic approach to overcoming 21st-century challenges over the course of several months as part of the Rockefeller Foundation’s 100 Resilient Cities initiative, which Pittsburgh joined in 2014.

While much of the report focuses on fighting global warming and generating local energy with “green” initiatives like relying on solar and hydroelectric power––it includes putting hydroelectric generators on the Braddock and Emsworth locks and dams–it also looks at addressing what Peduto said was the region’s greatest failing–equity.

“As we were putting this together, the greatest shocks we saw involved inequity,” he said. “We need quality Pre-K for all our children, housing employment–Pittsburgh has to be a city for everyone, and that hasn’t always been the case.”

Page 15 of the 60-page report looks at “endemic stresses that impact Pittsburghers.” All of them are racial inequities. It notes that African Americans who were segregated into certain neighborhoods by redlining–neighborhoods largely neglected when it came to infrastructure maintenance and renovation–and remained stuck there by due to educational and employment inequities, now face the additional stress of rising housing costs due to nearby development.

The “snapshot” of inequity includes employment data showing a 12.2 percent unemployment for Black men, compared to 5.1 for White men; education data showing only 37 percent of Black PPS students are reading proficient, compared to 71 percent of White students; housing data showing that while home prices increased 59 percent across Allegheny County, housing prices in Lawrenceville increased 369 percent; and safety data showing between 2010 and 2015 there were 94 homicides in five majority Black neighborhoods and zero in the majority White neighborhoods across the street (Penn Avenue.)

