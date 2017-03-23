Alexis Herman to address SHARE 2017

A major reason–according to former U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexis Herman–for regional minority-, woman-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises to attend the March 30 SHARE 2017 event is to reap the opportunity and benefits it will offer.

“It’s a time where you have businesses, diverse suppliers, advocacy organizations and government officials all in one place,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for all of Pittsburgh to participate in the transformation taking place inside the city in a more inclusive way. During my presentation, I’m going to discuss the benefits of inclusion, the benefits of being at the table and the benefits of having diverse suppliers that impact the bottom line that helps a company grow. When a company grows, a community grows and as a result its citizens grow, the businesses grow and it makes for a stronger more vibrant inclusive community.”

Herman, Bill Peduto, Mayor of Pittsburgh; Rich Fitzgerald, Allegheny County Executive; Arlinda Moriarty, CEO of Moriarty Consultants; Lynne Hayes-Freeland, CEO of LHF Communications and members of the Pittsburgh business community will join together at the Rivers Casino, 777 Casino Drive on the North Side for SHARE 2017, a collaborative supplier diversity event designed to promote economic development opportunities for MWDBEs.

With the goal of SHARE 2017 to bring together the region’s top corporations, institutions and MWDBE suppliers Toni Silva, Director of Supplier Relations, UPMC says it is important for the executives of the region to gain a better understanding of supplier diversity, its importance and how it can help the region grow. “The leadership of the corporations have to get involved and understand why SHARE is so significant and why it makes sense for us to have this event every year to introduce and match the MWDBEs with the corporations in this region.” Anticipating that this year will be a great success she is pleased that the number of corporations participating has increased from last year as well as the invited number of MWDBEs.

