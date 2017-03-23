Georgetown fires coach John Thompson III

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown has fired basketball coach John Thompson III after two consecutive losing seasons at the school his father led to a national championship.
School president John DeGioia informed Thompson on Thursday morning he wouldn’t be back and announced the move hours later.
The Hoyas’ 14-18 record this season included six losses in a row to finish. It was the team’s worst winning percentage since the 1950s. Fans at some games chanted “Fire Thompson!”
Thompson, known as “JT3,” was Georgetown’s coach for 13 seasons. The school made eight trips to the NCAA Tournament and a Final Four appearance in 2007 with future NBA players Jeff Green and Roy Hibbert on the roster.
Thompson finished 278-151 at Georgetown.
His father, John Thompson Jr., led the Hoyas to 20 trips to the NCAAs, three Final Fours and a national title in 1984. Georgetown’s new on-campus practice facility is named after the older Thompson.
