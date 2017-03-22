Toolkit for Black church leaders to help reduce unplanned pregnancy

Washington, D.C. (BlackNews.com)—For many in the African American community, the Black church has historically been a place where tough community issues are addressed, and that is why The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy (The National Campaign), Values Partnerships, and prominent faith leaders nationwide have teamed up to provide important resources to Black clergy focused on early and unintended pregnancy.

Newly developed resources that are available include free videos, fact sheets, tips, and other information to help church leaders learn about these issues and bring them to their congregations in meaningful ways.

“The Black church has always been a powerful force for good and is uniquely situated to provide information, support, and guidance on relationships, sex, contraception, and childbearing,” said Ginny Ehrlich, CEO, The National Campaign. “As a national organization committed to serving all women, we welcome this partnership with VPI and Black clergy leaders nationwide.”

Although the teen birth rate for young Black women in the United States has declined 49 percent in the past decade and 73 percent since peaking in 1991, it is still the case that roughly four in 10 Black girls get pregnant before the age of 20. Among Black women of all ages, 64 percent of pregnancies are described by women themselves as unplanned. Research shows that having an unplanned pregnancy as a teenager or in one’s young adulthood has a huge impact on a woman, her partner, her family and her community.

“The Black church and teen and unplanned pregnancy project from VPI and The National Campaign comes at a critically important time,” said Joshua DuBois, Founder/CEO, Values Partnerships. “The African American church has been at the forefront of social change for generations and this is a moment where the church can rally around teen and unplanned pregnancy and make real progress on behalf of teens, women, and entire families.”

