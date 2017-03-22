Republicans fumble on Obamacare replacement

Every year since they resumed control of the House of Representatives, Congressional Republicans have passed legislation repealing the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Now, when they could actually get such a proposal through the U.S. Senate and signed by a Republican president, they—or at least House Majority Leader Paul Ryan—have instead crafted Ryancare or Trumpcare, which both parties have called the bill worse than the original—though for different reasons.

When he rolled it out, Ryan said it would improve quality price and coverage—it doesn’t. It would eliminate the Medicaid expansion, which has since enrolled about 20 million people—meaning they, and about four million others forced to purchase plans or face IRS fines because their old ones were deemed noncompliant.

As to price, seniors, on average are looking at large increases, as they make up most of Medicaid’s customers. It increases costs for almost everyone–except the top 2 percent who can afford Cadillac care anyway. They would get a tax break.

Pennsylvania Democrats in every branch of government assailed the GOP package.

“Under Trumpcare, middle class families will see their premiums go up, older Pennsylvanians will face an age tax and fewer Pennsylvanians will be insured,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: