Public Notice 3-22-17

PUBLIC NOTICE

OPENING OF THE FOLLOWING WAITING LISTS:

•DOUGHBOY SQUARE

APARTMENTS PROJECT BASED VOUCHER

TWO-BEDROOM UNITS

•DINWIDDIE STREET HOUSING PHASES 3 AND 4 PROJECT BASED VOUCHER FOR

ONE, TWO AND THREE-BEDROOM UNITS

Effective Friday, March 31, 2017, the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) will open waiting lists for limited numbers of units at the listed locations.

Not all households will be eligible for a one, two, or three-bedroom unit, as the age, gender and relationships of household members affect the number of bedrooms for which a household is eligible. Income and eligibility restrictions of the Housing Choice Voucher Program apply.

Not all units at these locations are served by these waiting lists; additional units with different requirements may be available directly from the location’s management office.

Effective Friday, March 31, 2017, the HACP will only be accepting pre-applications in person. Pre-applications can be obtained at the HACP Occupancy Department, 100 Ross Street, 4th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219. Persons with disabilities requiring accommodation to submit a pre-application can contact the Disability Compliance office at 412-456-5282. For those that are deaf or hard of hearing, you can also contact HACP at TDD: 412-201-5384. Position on the waiting list will be determined based upon the date and time stamp received once the completed pre-application is submitted to the Occupancy Department.

Additional information is available by contacting the HACP Occupancy Department at 412-456-5030.

These events are for Project Based Vouchers at Doughboy Square and Dinwiddie Street Housing ONLY and are completely separate from the HACP Housing Choice Voucher and Low Income Public Housing Programs.

The Housing Authority of the City Of Pittsburgh

Occupancy Department

100 Ross Street – 4th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219



PUBLIC NOTICE

RE-OPENING OF THE

COMBINED WAITING LIST FOR SKYLINE TERRACE, LOFTS AND LANDINGS AT BENTLEY, AND ADDISION TERRACE PHASE 3 TWO, THREE AND FOUR-BEDROOM SITE BASED WAITING LIST

Effective Friday, March 31, 2017, the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) will re-open the Skyline Terrace two, three and four-bedroom waiting lists for all families that require, and qualify for, a two, three or four-bedroom bedroom unit. The Skyline Terrace waiting list is a combined waiting list for the Skyline Terrace, Lofts & Landings at Bentley and Addison Terrace Phase 3 communities.

Not all households will be eligible for a two, three or four-bedroom unit, as the age, gender and relationships of household members affect the number of bedrooms for which a household is eligible. Families of various sizes can qualify for two, three and four bedroom units, but some restrictions apply. Families may have no less than one person per bedroom and no more than two persons per bedroom. Children of the same sex, under the age of 18, share a bedroom. Children of opposite sex share a bedroom until the oldest child reaches the age of three.

Effective Friday, March 31, 2017, the HACP will only be accepting pre-applications in person. Pre-applications can be obtained at the HACP Occupancy Department, 100 Ross Street, 4th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219. Persons with disabilities requiring accommodation to submit a pre-application can contact the Disability Compliance office at 412-456-5282. For those that are deaf or hard of hearing, you can also contact HACP at TDD: 412-201-5384. Position on the waiting list will be determined based upon the date and time stamp received once the completed pre-application is submitted to the Occupancy Department.

Additional information is available by contacting the HACP Occupancy Department at 412-456-5030.

This event is for the Skyline Terrace, Lofts and Landings at Bentley and Addison Terrace Phase 3 communities ONLY and are completely separate from the HACP Housing Choice Voucher and Low Income Public Housing Programs.

The Housing Authority of the

City Of Pittsburgh

Occupancy Department

100 Ross Street – 4th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

