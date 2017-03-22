:10—You already know by now that the Dice had its final roll of the season last week as they fell to a talented, determined and revengeful Pine-Richland team by a score of 58-47. I was unable to make the game so I don’t have all the details, but questions are being asked as to why emerging star guard Jahi Ogbonna didn’t start the game, especially after coming off such a great performance against North Hills in the previous game. Stay tuned. I’ll get ya some answers. That being said, congratulations to the Taylor Allderdice squad for a great season. The best to the seniors as they go on to college and continue their student athlete careers.

:09—You can mark your calendars now for the 4th Annual Pittsburgh City League High School All-Sports Hall of Fame Inductions. The very strong, almost definite, more than likely tentative scheduled date is set for Saturday, Oct. 21. #1 – The first three years standing room only sell-out crowd should tell you all you need to know about getting ready. #2 – Now is your time to nominate the best of the best to be inducted. #3 – Call or text 412-628-4856 your top male or female City League legend for consideration.

