Overtime


Bill Neal
:10—You already know by now that the Dice had its final roll of the season last week as they fell to a talented, determined and revengeful Pine-Richland team by a score of 58-47. I was unable to make the game so I don’t have all the details, but questions are being asked as to why emerging star guard Jahi Ogbonna didn’t start the game, especially after coming off such a great performance against North Hills in the previous game. Stay tuned. I’ll get ya some answers. That being said, congratulations to the Taylor Allderdice squad for a great season. The best to the seniors as they go on to college and continue their student athlete careers.

JAHI OGBONNA of Allderdice holds up the championship trophy after the Dragons defeated Obama Academy 71-70 in triple overtime,Ogbonna scored 21 points in the win

:09—You can mark your calendars now for the 4th Annual Pittsburgh City League High School All-Sports Hall of Fame Inductions. The very strong, almost definite, more than likely tentative scheduled date is set for Saturday, Oct. 21. #1 – The first three years standing room only sell-out crowd should tell you all you need to know about getting ready. #2 – Now is your time to nominate the best of the best to be inducted. #3 – Call or text 412-628-4856 your top male or female City League legend for consideration.

