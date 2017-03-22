Meetings 3-22-17

MEETING

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s March Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, March 23, 2017. The board meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. @ 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219



Meeting Announcement

Community College of Allegheny County

A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the College will be held on:

April 6, 2017

4:00 p.m. Board Meeting

CCAC Allegheny Campus

Byers Hall

808 Ridge Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15212



NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Public Education of the School District of Pittsburgh shall conduct a Special Legislative Meeting on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at 5:30 pm for the purpose of general business. This meeting will be held in Conference Room A located at the Administration Building, 341 S. Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Copies of this Notice have been prominently posted.

Dr. Anthony Hamlet

Secretary

